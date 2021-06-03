Catamount Institute's Summer Camps open for enrollment; filling fast

COLORADO SPRINGS — The weather is warming up and summer is quickly approaching which means summer camps at the Catamount Institute are open for enrollment. The Catamount Institute is a non-profit organization that works to connect kids to the outdoors and that’s exactly what they will do doing here all summer long.

The Catamount Institute believes that connecting children to nature is beneficial in teaching them about our planet and how we can protect and nurture the outdoor world. The camps include adventure camps, creepy-crawly safaris, discovery camps, expeditions, and wilderness exploration. The camps are available for children ages 6-16.

“We really like to tie what the outdoors brings to us with recreation with science education. So, the summertime is another great time for learning, not just during the school year and we think especially after this last year, kids are ready to run around, play, and get their hands dirty on hands-on science experiments,” said Christopher Aaby, the executive director of the Catamount Institute.

“Our children's health, their physical and mental health, nature can provide so much respite from all of the stresses in the world, but not only that, kids learn about this place that we call home and they want to take care of it. So, they might make better environmental choices as they grow up.”

Camps are filling up fast but there is still time to sign up for some of the Catamount Institute’s summer camps. There is still some room for kids ages 10 and older to sign up for camps and there’s currently a waitlist for the younger camps. The Creepy Crawly Safari camp beings Monday, while other camps will start later on in the summer. Chris encourages parents to sign their kids up now.

For a full list of the Catamount Institute’s camps, you can visit here.