Castle Rock man, 18, intended to join ISIS, U.S. Attorney's Office alleges

Davin Daniel Meyer, 18, was arrested as he attempted to board an international flight at Denver International Airport (DIA) Friday, the agency said in its release.
Posted at 9:49 PM, Jul 17, 2023
DENVER — The U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Colorado has charged a Castle Rock man, 18, who allegedly intended to join the Islamic State (ISIS).

Meyer allegedly pledged an oath of allegiance to the leader of ISIS and intended to serve as a fighter for ISIS in Iraq, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Meyer was charged with attempting to provide material support to a designated foreign terrorist organization. He made his initial appearance in federal court Monday.

The case is being investigated by the FBI Denver Field Office, with help from the Douglas County Sheriff's Office.

