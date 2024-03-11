Case of former Manitou Springs teacher accused of sexual assault dismissed Monday

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — A former Manitou Springs teacher who was accused of sexual assault walked free Monday after his court case was dismissed.

Judge Linda Billings-Vela dismissed the case against Matthew Barton, who faced a mistrial in October of 2022.

Barton was accused of assaulting a then 16-year-old student during 2009 and 2010. The victim in the case testified in October of 2022, stating that she was involved with Barton about once a week during that time.

According to our news partner The Gazette, following the mistrial, the prosecution wished to admit another testimony of a female student who was allegedly having "frequent" communication through text with Barton for a trial scheduled for May.

Defense Attorney Cindy Hyatt said CM's testimony would be "irrelevant" at that time and maintained an argument from the first trial that Barton didn't use his role as a teacher to take advantage of young girls, but rather help the ones who were struggling academically.

In court on Monday, after a thorough review of where they stand, the protection said they would not be ready for a trial that was scheduled to begin in mid-March. This comes after the prosecution said the victim was no longer willing to participate in the trial.

The prosecution said the victim stated that due to a lot of changes within her family, the extreme detriment that going to trial would bring to her mental health, and in trying to do what was best for her, she decided not to go through with the trial.

In their explanation, the prosecution said the 4th Judicial District Attorney's Office was sorry to the Manitou Springs community for the outcome of this case but it cannot force a victim to go to trial.

Judge Billings-Vela went ahead and agreed with the defense's motion to dismiss the case and Barton was released from bond.

A hearing to seal the case has been scheduled for April 1.

____

