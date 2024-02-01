CASE honoring Assistant Principal with award for her outstanding work

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Harrison School District 2 holds the distinction of having one of the best in the business in their ranks.

Lauren Major, the assistant principal at Wildflower Elementary, has been awarded the Assistant Principal of the Year award from the Colorado Association of School Executives (CASE).

Major has been described as someone who is a fixer, leader, and helper.

She has been so capable that they have moved her from varying schools every two years to see her help guide rebuilding the district.

Her peers say she is fantastic with every student, and they all perk up whenever she enters a room, eager to tell her all about their studies and what they are excited to be learning about.

“She’s really great at actually being involved with the students. A lot of times, administrators will be tied up in the office, and you won’t really see them around the school, but that's sort of not how it is [with Major],” said Chris Harnish, a Social Worker at the school.

Although her career is blooming now, that wasn’t always the case. After graduating from university in 2005, Major went door to door with her resume, before eventually landing a position at a charter school running from the basement of a bingo hall.

She later learned that the offer she received was an accident!

It is this hard work and determination that has seen Major become such a prominent and important figure in the lives she touches.

She not only interacts with the students every day, but she learns from them and understands their needs and what their lives are like.

She meets the parents, and she works with her teachers, helping build a sense of community and togetherness.

“I want every kid I’m involved with in any capacity to have choices,” Major said. “...[If] you want to go off and be a CEO, I want you to have that choice.”

Major will be honored Friday at 2:50 p.m. at Wildflower Elementary School.

