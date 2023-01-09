CASA looking for more volunteers to help children in the foster care system

COLORADO SPRINGS — CASA, the Court Appointed Special Advocates, is having an informational meeting on Tuesday from noon-1 pm about how volunteers can help vulnerable children in need.

Adult volunteers take an oath with the court and get to work with children in the foster care system. They then make official recommendations

for a judge in the 4th judicial district about what is best for the child's life.

"What these kids need more than anything is a trusted adult who can help them understand what's going on and can advocate for their best interest," says communications director Keri Kahn.

If you'd like to learn more about how you can volunteer, you can visit the CASA website.

