Carrol Lakes prescribed burn visible northwest of Colorado Springs.

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — Sunday, the Carrol Lakes prescribed burn could be seen northwest of Colorado Springs. The burn is part of a hazardous fuels reduction project that includes the San Carlos, South Platte, South Park and Pikes Peak Ranger Districts.

#PikesPeakRD conducting pile burn operations today in the #CarrolLakesRX, off Forest Road 309. Smoke may be visible along the US-24 Corridor, from Divide to Colorado Springs. Standby for a following update when burning operations have ceased for the day. — USFS_Pike&San Isabel (@PSICC_NF) January 22, 2023

The U.S. Forest Service saying these burn piles consist of small trees, treetops, and limbs cut and piled during the hazardous fuel's reduction project.

50 piles within 15 acres completed for the day on the #CarrolLakesRX on the #PikesPeakRD. Since smoke may still be visible firefighters will continue to patrol and monitor the area. — USFS_Pike&San Isabel (@PSICC_NF) January 22, 2023

The operation for the day wrapped up just before 1 P.M. Sunday afternoon.

If you'd like to learn more, you can visit the Pike-San Isabel National Forests & Cimarron and Comanche National Grasslands website.

The San Carlos, South Platte, South Park and Pikes Peak Ranger Districts plan to burn slash piles over the next several days. Location information can be found here: https://t.co/DAMVmgIAAv

Follow for updates. pic.twitter.com/t8Dc3JczYm — USFS_Pike&San Isabel (@PSICC_NF) January 19, 2023

____

