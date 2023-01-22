Watch Now
Carrol Lakes prescribed burn visible northwest of Colorado Springs.

The Pikes Peak Ranger District is conducting pile burn operations around the state Sunday, including one visible from Colorado Springs.
national forest burn
Kaija Crowe
Posted at 1:16 PM, Jan 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-22 15:25:15-05

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — Sunday, the Carrol Lakes prescribed burn could be seen northwest of Colorado Springs. The burn is part of a hazardous fuels reduction project that includes the San Carlos, South Platte, South Park and Pikes Peak Ranger Districts.

The U.S. Forest Service saying these burn piles consist of small trees, treetops, and limbs cut and piled during the hazardous fuel's reduction project.

The operation for the day wrapped up just before 1 P.M. Sunday afternoon.

If you'd like to learn more, you can visit the Pike-San Isabel National Forests & Cimarron and Comanche National Grasslands website.

____

