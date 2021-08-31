Career readiness programs help students obtain full-time jobs post high school

COLORADO SPRINGS — Career readiness programs at Liberty High School are giving its students viable experience, certification, and education to get a career in the trades.

The program, Career and Technical Education (CTE), is designed to prepare students for successful careers, even if they decide not to go to college.

CTE gives students hands-on training for careers in the construction, automotive, and medical fields.

"It ended up being one of the most important classes of my life," said Noah Krzykwa, graduate.

Noah Kryzkwa graduated in May of 2021.

During Kryzkwa's senior year, he received a job offer from AB Construction.

He began work the day after graduation.

"I love it. Every single day I am like I wish I could go back to work. I get done, they tell me to go home, and I'm like can I please stay a little bit longer!" said Krzykwa.

Whatever a students post high school chapter entails, the program can help.

"These kids grow up and get that confidence of I really am something because I am employed, and I have a career path and I am moving up the ladder," said Matt Fackelman, Careers and Construction instructor at Liberty High School.

A pathway to success, through hands-on experience, and exposure.

