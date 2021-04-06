Care and Share Sunny Side Market in Pueblo needs volunteers

PUEBLO — A new market in Pueblo needs some help.

Care and Share's Sunny Side Market was created to alleviate the food desert problem on the east side of town.

Now, it's in need of volunteers.

"With Sunny Side market it's so important that we have people in the community helping us out with that because it is something that is consistent. Our doors are open multiple days per week and we need to make sure we have that support to be able to serve our neighbors the best way possible," Joanna Wise with Care and Share said.

If you would like to help out, you can find more information on Care and Share's website.