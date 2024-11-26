Care and Share partners with church in Pueblo to give turkeys to those in need

PUEBLO — Care and Share is partnering with a church in Pueblo to make sure anyone in need gets a turkey for Thanksgiving.

The line of cars wrapped around the parking lot at the Praise Assembly of God church in Pueblo Monday morning. Volunteers handed out food to more than 200 families in need.

The church offers the community free food every fourth Wednesday of the month, but this week, they handed out turkeys ahead of the holiday.

Pastor Jim Urie says he cherishes offering help and giving people hope during the holidays.

"I talked to a lot of retired people, and they look at the choice between paying a heating bill or buying food, and this subsides their income," said Urie. "If we can give them $70 to $100 worth of food, that's $100 they can put on other bills, so, it really helps them."

After the food ran out, there were still turkeys to give to families in need thanks in part to the Meat Market in Pueblo, which donated 270 birds.

___





____

