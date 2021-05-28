Care and Share Mobile Market serves local retirement home

COLORADO SPRINGS — According to Feeding America, 5.3 million seniors were food insecure in 2018.

On Thursday, Care and Share Food Bank for Southern Colorado drove their Mobile Market to The Villa at Sunny Vista, a local retirement home. It was the first time the Mobile Market had been to the facility. Care and Share brought a variety of food to the residents, who were grateful for the delivery. "That is the purpose of this truck, is to take us directly into the community where those barriers exist, like limited transportation, and help those seniors have that access to food that they need to continue to live a healthy life," said the Chief Operating Officer for Care and Share, Shannon Coker.

The Mobile Market has a schedule, and typically visits schools, apartment complexes, or mobile home communities.

If you know of a place that would benefit from the Mobile Market, call Care and Share at (719)937-4933.