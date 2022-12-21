Care and Share food bank takes a 'grocery store on wheels' to Southern Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Care and Share Food Bank is taking food from their food banks and partner agencies and loading it onto trucks to bring across Southern Colorado. The program is called their mobile market.

"For a lot of our neighbors who don't have cars, maybe it's an older population, maybe it's a disparaged community that has a harder time getting to one of our partner agencies. The mobile market allows us to put a grocery store on wheels and drive into that neighborhood," said CEO of Care and Share Nate Springer.

This program helps some senior citizens like Brenda Meszaros, a resident of The Vila at Sunny Vista.

"I can't get to the food pantries...with the amputated leg it's hard for me to do things," said Meszaros.

For other residents like Sherry Eisler-Carroll, going to the grocery store and other food banks downtown was an easy option. Now, she says, that's not always the case.

"It got to be where it was too much for me to get down there and get back, so this is such a blessing," says Eisler-Carroll.

To find out where the mobile market will be next, you can visit the Care and Share website and scroll to the bottom of the webpage, which will show a lost of where and when the truck will be parked.

