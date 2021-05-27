Care and Share Food Bank plans to increase number of mobile food pantries this summer

COLORADO SPRINGS — Care and Share Food Bank will continue to feed those in need in Southern Colorado throughout the summer. Many people hear about the holidays being a critical time to give food to those who could use the extra help. But you don’t always hear about the greater need to feed families in the summer time. But according to Care and Share Food Bank, there’s actually a bigger need for their mobile markets and food pantries in the summer.

Yesterday, I visited one of Care and Share Food Bank’s mobile food markets and what stuck out to me the most was the variety of food the market was offering. The families visiting the market had a choice on what they wanted to take and they were able to leave with balanced meals and produce. Places like Starbucks and local grocery stores donate fresh goods that have limited shelf life remaining. Those working at the mobile market also went above and beyond to help the families visiting the market.

“I wasn’t sure what to do or what I was supposed to do but somebody came up to me and told me what to do before I even had to ask. Everybody was smiling and nice and I really couldn’t believe how much food, it’s going to help quite a bit. I’m really glad we decided to come,” said Heather Schriner, a local resident.

“I’m excited that there was a large variety of vegetables too. It wasn’t just dairy and milk and sandwiches, it was vegetables; apples, potatoes, onions and at the very end there was a cookie treat which the kids picked out which was exciting too,” said Schriner.

Care and Share Food Bank will continue to offer mobile markets over the summer along with their large food distribution pantries. The food bank usually has 6-8 pantries each summer but this year they’re aiming to have 14 to keep up with the demand. Unlike the market, the pantries will be set-up like a Drive-Thru.

The large food pantries are set to begin on June 2nd. Stick with KOAA for updates on when and where these will be located. Always watching out for you, Colorado Springs, Caroline Peters, News5.