Care and Share Food Bank in need of truck drivers

Care and Share Food Bank of Southern Colorado put out the call for truck drivers Thursday.

The non-profit says that they are in a "critical need" for over-the-road drivers.

They are currently down three drivers on their staff of 12 and will have another vacant position soon.

The positions are full-time and require a commercial drivers license, but the food bank is willing to consider some part-time work.

The food bank delivers over 22 million pounds of food in 31 counties across Southern Colorado for a total of 250,000 miles in a year. This in turn leads them to feed more than 220,000 people in our local communities each year, and if they can't find more drivers, they will have to stop some food deliveries.

Lynne Telford, CEO of Care and Share Food Bank of Southern Colorado, says, “we'll be at the point where we are going to have to cancel some of our truck runs and that breaks my heart. You know, we believe that no one should go hungry and for us not to be able to do our work is it's terrible.”

If you are interested in applying, you can find more information on the Care and Share Food Bank website.