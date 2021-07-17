Watch
Car wash raises money for research at Children's Hospital

A local company teamed up with Children's Hospital for a charity car wash.
Posted at 9:50 PM, Jul 16, 2021
COLORADO SPRINGS — A local company teamed up with Children's Hospital for a charity car wash.

WCG is a local tax and accounting firm in the Flying Horse Neighborhood.

Friday, staff helped wash cars and collect donations. The company is going to match the funds and then donate the proceeds to help fund medical research at Children's Hospital.

"The more we can give to Children's Hospital, the more funding they can get and the more kids that can be healed. We're going to keep doing this every year and we're hoping to beat our last year's total and just keep beating it every year," Roberta Bertrand said.

This was the second annual charity car wash for the firm. This year they hope to have raised more than $5,000 for Children's Hospital.

