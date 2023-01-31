Car thieves could face felony charges; combatting rising crime in Colorado

PUEBLO, COLORADO— Colorado has the highest car theft rate in the country, according to the Colorado Auto Theft Prevention Authority (CATPA). About 105 cars got stolen every day in 2022.

Half are stolen while the car is running, called "puffing," which is illegal in Colorado. This is very common at gas stations as people leave vehicles running to grab gas, use the restroom, or grab a snack.

"I am in a rush all the time, I have a lot of kids, I have a lot of dogs and I'm just always on the move," said a Pueblo resident Ashley Santana.

Pueblo saw a 23% increase in car thefts from 2021 to 2022 according to data from the Pueblo Police Department.

"It's ridiculous actually," said Santana.

However, things may change, as new proposed legislation would now have car thieves face felony charges. Right now, it's only a class 1 misdemeanor if the vehicle involved is less than two thousand dollars.

"It makes me feel a lot safer," said Santana.

A criminal with a felony can serve jail time, said Pueblo Police Chief Chris Noeller. He said this proposed legislation could decrease repeated offenders.

"I know it's frustrating for our citizens, I know it's frustrating for my officers," said Noeller.

In just the first month of 2023, Noeller said more than 100 cars have been stolen in the Pueblo area.

Pueblo Police use license plate readers to help find stolen cars. Known as Automated License Plate Readers or (ALPRs) these high-speed, automated cameras read license plates, recording location, date, and time allowing law enforcement to track where vehicles have been potentially allowing law enforcement to link a vehicle to a crime.

State leaders want every police department in the state to have this technology moving forward to continue to crack down on motor vehicle theft moving forward.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.