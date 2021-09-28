Car thefts at and surrounding DIA highest in years, Denver police records show

DENVER -- At least 520 cars have been reported stolen so far this year from Denver International Airport and the surrounding lots.

This time last year, which was an anomaly because of the pandemic, only 181 had been reported stolen, according to Denver Police's online crime map.

But this year's numbers alone exceed the totals for the last five years:

2020: 313

2019: 256

2018: 300

2017: 183

2016: 144

Thieves stole a good chunk of the cars from the parking lots of the hotels and restaurants on Tower Road, the map shows. They've also stolen them from the rental car lots on Pena Boulevard and the west and east garages and lots within the actual airport.

What's happening at DIA is, however, happening around other parts of the city. According to the Denver Post, car thefts are up this year compared with last year, with an average of about 1,025 cars stolen per month and about 34 per day.

A spokesperson for the airport sent Denver7 the following statement:

"DEN is working closely with DPD. We have added security shifts overnight, specifically to patrol the lots. Our staff and contractor staff are also patrolling more often during the day. Employees have been reminded if they see something, to say something and utilize the See Say app to report anything suspicious. We encourage passengers to report any suspicious activity as well by using the See Say app or by calling 303-342-4211."

Denver police say they're also increasing patrols by foot, bike and car and are reminding travelers to lock their doors and never leave any valuables or their keys in their car.