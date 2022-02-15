Car thefts are becoming more common across Colorado. So much so that a recent report showed our state having the highest rate of car thefts out of all states.

"Heartbroken, upset, sad because it was my toy, it was my baby," Stephen Kapza, a victim of automobile theft.

Stephen Kapza had his motorcycle stolen earlier this week.

"I've heard about other people getting their bikes stolen, car stolen, but never thought it would happen to me," Kapza said.

Colorado Springs police say that car thefts are up roughly 13% in our city.

"We do see still a significant number of those motor vehicle thefts that involve vehicles that are either puffing or they're left not running, but with their keys in the car," said Colorado Springs Police Public Information Officer Lieutenant Jim Sokolik.

Kapza took to social media in hopes of finding his motorcycle.

"Asking people for help, seeing if they can post it, share it to get the word out," Kapza said.

Police say the want every theft or attempted theft reported, so they can put resources where they are most needed.

"Our motor vehicle theft task force looks at where they need to be working, what types they need to be working. In order to make educated decisions we need as much data as possible," Sokolik said.

Lieutenant Sokolik says they will continue to do what they can to lower this crime, but people need to do their part as well. as for kapza, he does not expect to get his vehicle back any time soon.

"I can't have fun on the weekends no more," Kapza said.