Car destroyed after hitting construction equipment overnight

COLORADO SPRINGS — A car with two people inside was destroyed when it crashed into parked construction equipment overnight. The crash happened on Beverly Street near Austin Bluffs late Saturday night.

Firefighters with the Colorado Springs Fire Department who were on the scene tell News5 the two people pulled from the wreck were transported to the hospital by ambulance.

The large excavating equipment that the car hit was parked overnight and is being used to do some construction in a nearby parking lot.

The cause of this crash remains under investigation.

