Car crash on Constitution kills one person, speed and alcohol being investigated as factors

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Officers with the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) were sent to a call for a car accident around 9:00 p.m. on Saturday near Constitution Avenue and Alpine Drive.

According to police, two cars were traveling westbound on Constitution at high speeds, and a third car was attempting to make a left turn from eastbound Constitution onto Alpine Drive.

The driver who was turning left was hit by one of the drivers heading west.

He was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and later died as a result.

The CSPD Major Crash Team began investigating and believes that speed and alcohol are contributing factors in the crash.

As of now, the status of the other two drivers is unknown, and the person who died has not been identified.

This is an ongoing investigation, and we will release more information as it becomes available.

