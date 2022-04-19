Car catches fire on I-25, starting brush fire and briefly closing I-25 northbound

FOUNTAIN — I-25 Northbound between US-85 and Exit 132 was reopened around 1:15 P.M. after a car that caught fire started a brush fire off of the highway.

The fire , as of 1:45 P.M. is 80% contained and around 1/4 mile long. Fire crews from Fountain, Hanover, Stratmoor, and Security crews responded.

Fountain Fire Department is working a brush fire on the NB side of I-25. The interstate is closed NB at the 128 and rerouting all traffic on Hwy 85.

PIO Schneider enroute. Media Staging south of Loves on Bandley Dr. pic.twitter.com/NfvHq0Ijvg — City of Fountain, CO (@cityoffountain) April 19, 2022

Fountain Police say that a vehicle was on fire while traveling on I-25,which its occupants were not aware of initially.

Once they realized the car was on fire, they pulled over and drove through the median to access Bandley Drive.

Since the vehicle was engulfed in flames, the brush surrounding it then caught fire.

No injuries have been reported, and only one structure was threatened by the fire.

Fountain Fire Department say they have a good handle on the fire.

This is a developing news story, News5 is on the way to the scene.

_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.