Car accident on the Hancock Expressway leaves one person dead Friday night

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — At around 9:30 p.m. on Friday, May 16, the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) responded to a car accident on Hancock Expressway.

According to CSPD, a car and a motorcycle crashed underneath the S. Circle Drive bridge.

When police arrived, the driver of the car was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The motorcycle rider was pronounced dead at the accident. They have not been identified at this time.

CSPD is still investigating the incident, and we will release more information as it becomes available.





