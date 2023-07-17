Cañon City residents come together to save the neighborhood pool

CAÑON CITY — In May of 2023, the R. C. Icabone community pool in Canon City was shut down due to a reported dozen health and safety violations.

"We drained it, cleaned it, filled it back up, turned on our systems. When we turned on our systems, we noticed we had a problem," said Executive Director of Canon City Area Recreation and Park District Kyle Horne.

On Sunday, the Recreation and Park District worked with Citizens for a Pool, a group of residents working to get their community pool back. They hosted an open house at the pool to explain to residents

why it was shut down, and what residents hope to do next.

"We were not up to code in a lot of areas, in the mechanical room we had issues with the liner, we had issues with the concrete, and the concrete pad... just numerous issues we're talking more than a dozen," said Horne.

There have already been two redesigned facility concepts drawn up for the town. Both are estimated to cost 10 million dollars.

"The proposed project estimate, and it's just an estimate, is a lot, and we know that. But we are going to do our best, and we know it's a marathon, and we are in it," said President of the Citizens for a Pool Randi Esquibel.

"There is no capital fund that exists, for a community of our size, we are the lowest funded recreation district in the state," said Horne.

The group will be advocating throughout the community through fundraisers, events, and something one Canon City student is calling "flamingo bombing".

"I feel like it's pretty important," says Hailey Wheeler, Junior at Canon City High School. Wheeler will be dressing up as a flamingo and traveling house to house, covering neighbors' yards in lawn ornament flamingos when raising money.

"Kids love pools, they're gonna want a pool in town so their parents don't have to drive all the way to Florence so they can go to the pool more during the summer so it's not as hot," said Wheeler.

