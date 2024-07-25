Cañon City Receives Massive Funding for the Arkansas River

CAÑON CITY, CO — The multi-million dollar plan is to improve Cañon City water infrastructure while also bringing a place to play to the community.

The plan sparked interest after officials in Fremont County expressed their interest in creating a reservoir within John Griffin Regional Park and the need for federal aid.

We went today and spoke with local community members about how they were feeling ahead of the project.

Diane Dearmore was raised in Colorado Springs. Part of the reason she moved to Canyon City was because of the Arkansas River.

She says she will be open to supporting the project as long as it protects the environment.

“For the 30 years I’ve visited this river and now live a couple blocks away, I guess as long as it’s sustainable.”

The goals of creating the reservoir are to meet three critical needs in the community: increasing water storage, creating new recreational opportunities, and restoring the habitat along the Arkansas River.

The project is still in the beginning phases.

Justin Kurth, the regional director for the U.S. representative behind the project, tells me that they won’t even start breaking ground for up to fifteen years.

For more information about the project, watch the video above.

___





Records show Colorado pays out few claims for damages caused by potholes Colorado will pay drivers who experience damage caused by potholes, but it doesn’t often result in drivers getting money. Hundreds of people file liability claims for pothole damage each year

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.