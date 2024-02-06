Cañon City Police officers recognized for response during high-speed chase, suspect bonded out of jail

CAÑON CITY — During Monday night's city council meeting, Cañon City Police Chief John Schick recognized four officers for their response to a high-speed chase that led to the arrest of one suspect. The suspect, 19-year-old Jordan Zeigler, is now wanted after bonding out of jail.

Chief John Schick recognized Sergeant Ryan Belding, Officer Phill Snyder, Officer Bryce Bodycomb, and Officer Michael Gordon with the Chief’s Commendation Award on Monday night for their response to the initial call.

The police chase happened on Jan. 7 when Pueblo Police said officers spotted a vehicle connected to a homicide that happened earlier that day. PPD said an officer attempted a traffic stop on the vehicle which led to the chase from Pueblo to Cañon City.

Pueblo Police said the vehicle eventually wrecked into a fence and the driver and passenger got out and ran into a nearby field. One of the suspects, 21-year-old Davonte Evans, was found dead and Ziegler was arrested a few hours later.

Ziegler faces charges of theft and possession of a concealed weapon for the incident in Canon City. A Fremont County judge released Ziegler the next day on a PR bond, which is a promise to appear back in court. Police said Ziegler is now wanted after failing to appear for court dates in Fremont County and for another case in Pueblo County.

Schick said it's disappointing to hear Ziegler is back out on the street after officers risked their lives to keep the community safe.

"Truthfully, it’s disappointing. You know I think the best prediction for future behavior is past behavior. When you continue to commit crimes and you’re not kept in custody I think it’s a grave loss for our entire community," he said.

News5 contacted the Fremont County Court to understand why the judge released Ziegler on a PR bond. We are waiting to hear back. Chief Schick said he will continue to honor his officers for their bravery and quick responses during high-risk events.

____

