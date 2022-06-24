Watch Now
NewsCovering Colorado

Actions

Cañon City Police investigating stabbing death on Greenwood Ave

Crime Scene
WRTV photo.
Crime Scene
Posted at 9:33 AM, Jun 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-24 11:33:46-04

CAÑON CITY — Cañon City Police are investigating the death of a 21-year-old stabbed overnight on Greenwood Ave.

The victim was reportedly stabbed in the chest. He was taken to St. Thomas More Hospital for treatment but was pronounced dead by medical staff.

Police have detained an as-yet-unnamed 33-year-old man for questioning about the death.

No further details are available at this time, including the name of the victim.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation is assisting Cañon City Police in this incident.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

NLP Promo

News Literacy Project tools to fight disinformation