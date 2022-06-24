Cañon City Police investigating stabbing death on Greenwood Ave

CAÑON CITY — Cañon City Police are investigating the death of a 21-year-old stabbed overnight on Greenwood Ave.

The victim was reportedly stabbed in the chest. He was taken to St. Thomas More Hospital for treatment but was pronounced dead by medical staff.

Police have detained an as-yet-unnamed 33-year-old man for questioning about the death.

No further details are available at this time, including the name of the victim.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation is assisting Cañon City Police in this incident.

