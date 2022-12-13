Watch Now
Cañon City Police determined Harrison School active shooter alarm to be false

Denver7
Posted at 10:14 AM, Dec 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-13 12:14:41-05

CAÑON CITY — The Cañon City Police Department responded to an active shooter alarm at the Harrison School Tuesday morning that turned out to be false.

At approximately 8:35 a.m., police received the alarm and, within minutes, arrived on the scene along with the Fremont County Sherrif's Office.

Authorities searched the entire school and found everything to be clear. The alarm was determined to be false and school will remain in normal session for the day.

____

