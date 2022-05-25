Cañon City Police Department provides larger presence in schools to ease fear

CAÑON CITY, CO — The Cañon City Police Department is providing a larger than normal presence in schools for the next few days to ease fears and concerns from parents.

The decision comes after a school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, where 19 children and two adults have died.

In a Facebook post, Cañon City RE-1 School District is partnering with Cañon City Police Officers.

The department asks that the public not be alarmed by their presence.

