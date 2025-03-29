Cañon City Police Department investigating a shooting from Saturday afternoon

CAÑON CITY — The Cañon City Police Department (CCPD) is investigating a shooting that happened near the 2500 block of E. Main St.

Police have closed the area out of precaution, and residents may notice several officers in the area.

According to CCPD, there's not any immediate danger to anyone in the area, but the public should avoid the area.

If you live in the area, police ask that you stay inside.

This is an ongoing investigation, and we will update this story as more details become available.





