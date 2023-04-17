Cañon City Police: Death of 18-year-old found in Arkansas River ruled accidental

CAÑON CITY, CO — Police announced Monday after an autopsy report that the death of an 18-year-old found Friday in the Arkansas River in Cañon City was accidental.

Giovanni Banks' body was recovered from the Arkansas River Friday afternoon and the circumstances of his death were unknown at the time. The medical examiner on Monday confirmed the death to be accidental.

Police performed an investigation into Banks' activity prior to his body being found in the river and those findings substantiated the medical examiners' findings.

