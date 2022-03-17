Cañon City officers receive Lifesaving Award for saving woman suffering overdose

CAÑON CITY — Two Cañon City police officers received the CCPD Lifesaving Award for saving a woman who was suffering an overdose.

On March 8, Officer Kyle Hance and K-9 Officer Austen Phillips responded to a possible overdose at Mountain View Park.

A woman was suffering from a severe opioid-related overdose and a companion said she consumed 30 mg Percocet pills.

It's unknown if these pills were laced with fentanyl but police say 30 mg Percocet pills are increasingly laced with fentanyl.

Officers Hance and Phillips say the woman turned blue as they couldn't locate a pulse. The officers proceeded to administer four doses of 4 mg Narcan, which can quickly reverse an opioid overdose.

Typically one dose of Narcan is enough to provide reversal but in this incident four doses provided improvement.

Cañon City Fire Department and AMR Ambulance arrived after the fourth dose of Narcan was administered and transported her to St. Thomas More Hospital.

The attending physician at the emergency room said the woman would not have survived the trip to the hospital, much less been revived there, if the officers didn't arrive when they did and taken action to administer Narcan.

Chief Schick added, "I am immensely proud of these two officers for their ability to work collaboratively through a life and death crisis and recognizing the need to employ advanced life-saving measures. They and their peers protect and serve Canon City with honor and distinction without regard to circumstances. They saw someone in critical need, quickly assessed the citizen's symptoms, determined the necessary remedy, applied it, and saved someone's life."

Officer Phillips had previously received this award for performing CPR on an infant in a near-drowning accident in 2021.

_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.