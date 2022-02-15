Canon City library recognized for their youth services

CANON CITY — The Canon City Public Library is being recognized for helping kids in need.

The library received the Youth Champion of the Month Award from Fremont County's "Communities That Care" Program.

The group is overseen by the Boys and Girls Club that helps at-risk youth.

The library provides kids with resources like computers, books, and creation stations along with mentorship from library workers.

If you want more information on their youth services check out the Canon City Library Website.

_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.