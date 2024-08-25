Canine taken into custody by the Humane Society after attacking two people Saturday afternoon

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — At around 12:20 on Saturday, Aug 24, the Colorado Springs Police Department responded to a call for assistance from the Colorado Springs Fire Department.

Upon arriving at the 5000 block of Whip Trail, CSPD officers found a 150 lb Great Pyrenees that had attacked two people.

The canine was running around loose around the neighborhood before being cornered in a courtyard.

Animal Law Enforcement officers from the Humane Society responded and used an animal snare to capture the canine.

The dog was taken into custody by the Humane Society as they investigate this incident.

The dog's owner has been contacted.

Two adults were injured as a result of this incident, but none of their injuries were life-threatening.

The adults were associated with the dog and its owner.

