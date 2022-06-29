Candace Rivera predicted to unseat Bo Ortiz for Pueblo Clerk and Recorder

PUEBLO COUNTY — We’re likely to see a big upset in the Democratic Primary Race for Clerk and Recorder. It’s looking like Candace Rivera has unseated Bo Ortiz.

Right now, she leads by a pretty sizable margin with about 70% of the vote. She feels good about the race so far, speaking about her plans on what she will do differently if she takes office.

Rivera says she wants to restore integrity back to the Pueblo County Clerk and Recorder’s office. That means some changes to help the staff and improve the process. Rivera is unseating Ortiz after 16 years with the Clerk and Recorder’s office.

While she gives him credit for his time in office, she believes it is time for a change. She plans to bring in more staff members, make appointments optional, and be more transparent with the community.

“I worked very hard, did a lot of community engagement, I went to a lot of community events, I put cards on cars, walked with precincts, knocked on doors and met with people where they were,” said Rivera.

Rivera believes all of this work helped rally supporters this primary election. She plans to continue these efforts if declared the winner to ensure a win for the general election. She is likely to face Republican candidate, Nathan Baxter.

_____

