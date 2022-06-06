Canadian Prime Minister to visit NORAD

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado — Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will visit Colorado Springs on Tuesday. The Prime Minister's press office announced Friday that Mr. Trudeau will visit the North American Aerospace Defense (NORAD) Command Headquarters at Peterson Space Force Base as part of a week-long visit to the US. He will be joined by Canada's Minister of National Defence, Anita Anand.

The United States and Canada agreed to create NORAD in September of 1957 as a bi-national command, centralizing operational control of continental air defenses.

The Prime Minister is scheduled to travel to Los Angeles after visiting Colorado Springs in order to attend the 9th Summit of the Americas hosted by President Joe Biden. The Summit brings together world leaders from North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean to discuss major challenges and shared priorities such as climate change, gender equality, and indigenous rights.

