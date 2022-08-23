Camping safety tips as wildlife become more active in the fall season

COLORADO SPRINGS — From spotting squirrels at every corner to more deer sightings, and even raccoons, fall is a very active time for wildlife.

For those who are camping and spending time in nature, it’s important to be aware of your surroundings. According to National Geographic, the shortening of days causes animals to go into an active state. They’re either looking for a mate or finding food. But depending on where you go, expect to see different wildlife.

“When you go outside into nature, you will be entering where other animals live as well so understand what type of animals and critters live in the area you’re camping at,” said Michael Ivis, senior ranger at Cheyenne Mountain State.

If you’re camping overnight, do not leave any food out overnight. This will up your chances of keeping wildlife out of your campsite.

And while campers are more likely to see wildlife hungry for food, just know it can happen anywhere, even at your house. Make sure you are always aware of your surroundings

