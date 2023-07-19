FORT CARSON — Calling all military service members and veterans, a major community hiring event will be taking place this Thursday.

DAV, Recruit Military and the Transition Assistance program will be hosting a hiring event this Thursday from 11:00 a.m. - 3 p.m. at the William Reed Special Events Center.

The groups say that this is one of the best ways to get hired on the spot and on average 4-7 interviews are conducted by each hiring organization. There is a total of over 20 different organizations expected to be at the event with thousands of positions that need to be filled.

The group says these are the best tips for potentially being hired on the spot:



Prepare your elevator pitch about yourself

Dress professionally

Present yourself with confidence

As questions about specific roles

Keep an open mind

For those not already on Fort Carson, you can work on getting access scheduled for the event here.

