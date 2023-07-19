Watch Now
Calling all military service members and veterans, a major community hiring event will be taking place

Norman Shifflett/Fort Carson Public Affairs Offic
FORT CARSON, Colo. — Nearly 250 service members, Family members and veterans attended the career fair Sept. 22, 2022, which was part of the Fort Carson Career Summit in conjunction with the Hiring Our Heroes event sponsored by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation at the William “Bill” Reed Special Events center. (Photo by Norman Shifflett)
Posted at 4:27 PM, Jul 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-19 18:34:00-04

FORT CARSON — Calling all military service members and veterans, a major community hiring event will be taking place this Thursday.

DAV, Recruit Military and the Transition Assistance program will be hosting a hiring event this Thursday from 11:00 a.m. - 3 p.m. at the William Reed Special Events Center.

The groups say that this is one of the best ways to get hired on the spot and on average 4-7 interviews are conducted by each hiring organization. There is a total of over 20 different organizations expected to be at the event with thousands of positions that need to be filled.

The group says these are the best tips for potentially being hired on the spot:

  • Prepare your elevator pitch about yourself
  • Dress professionally
  • Present yourself with confidence
  • As questions about specific roles
  • Keep an open mind

For those not already on Fort Carson, you can work on getting access scheduled for the event here.

