Cadet Class of 2028 finishes basic training, formally now U.S. Air Force Academy students

USAFA — The United States Air Force Academy held its annual acceptance parade Wednesday.

As part of the parade, the class of 2028 officially joined the rest of the cadets at the Academy. The class of 2028 recently completed basic training, and the parade marks their transition from basic cadets to students at the Academy and from cadets without rank to fourth-class cadets.

Class of 2028 Takes On Jacks Valley

For weeks the cadets have been training including the two-week intensive training at Jacks Valley where cadets learn combat, survival, and the military skills they will need to be successful. Wednesday was the first time the class of 2028 has seen their families since in-processing Day on June 26.

Photojournalist Ryan Mutch was at the event and showed us the symbolism the acceptance parade holds for cadets at the Academy.

