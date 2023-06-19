Bystanders help rescue a 78-year-old woman from drowning over the weekend in Pueblo

PUEBLO — At approximately 11:37 a.m. on Saturday, June 17, Pueblo Police responded to the water rescue of a 78-year-old woman. The victim had fallen into the Arkansas River along North Pueblo Boulevard and was holding onto a small tree to prevent herself from being swept away.

People in the area heard the woman calling for help and called 911 for help. The good Samaritans also remained on the scene to assist in the rescue efforts.

According to the Pueblo Police Department, several officers climbed down a steep embankment and held onto the victim until additional assistance arrived.

Pueblo City Fire and American Medical Response were able to get the woman to safety. The people at the scene who provided assistance were also able to get to safety.

The victim was transported to an area hospital for evaluation and treatment.

____

