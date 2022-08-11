Watch Now
Bystander injured in shooting on Pueblo's east side

Posted at 5:23 PM, Aug 11, 2022
PUEBLO, CO — Pueblo Police are looking for suspects involved in a shooting that injured a bystander.

The shooting happened Thursday afternoon around 3 p.m. near the Family Dollar on the 2000 block of Troy Ave.

The bystander is a vendor who was delivering to the Family Dollar when they were hit by a stray bullet after people in two vehicles began shooting at each other.

The victim did not suffer any life-threatening injuries and is expected to recover.

The Pueblo Police department is now looking for the vehicles involved in the shooting, one being a small white SUV and the other a blue Volkswagen. Possibly a Jetta.

Pueblo Police have said that these individuals are considered "armed and dangerous." Call 9-1-1 if you know who they are.

