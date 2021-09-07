Buying a purifier & changing your filters can protect you from wildfire smoke

COLORADO SPRINGS — Even though summer might be ending, wildfire season is still upon us, and the smoke and the haze from the wildfires out west will be sticking around for a couple of days.

If you live in a high-risk area like much of Southern Colorado, there are some tips you can practice to keep your lungs safe from the harmful particles in the air.

First, stay aware! Download the KOAA News 5 Weather App, or the Environmental Protection Agency Air Quality Index.

Second, consider sealing your home, but be sure to ventilate it, when the air quality is safe.

According to the EPA, sealing your home in a low-risk area can cause more harm than good. This keeps out all the bad stuff, but harmful concentrations of household cleaning products, can build up on the inside.

Third, use an air purifier in your home. When making this purchase, check and make sure the system that you purchase is rated for the size room you have. Also, make sure that it's a HEPA filter rated purifier.

"Purifiers can capture particles down to about 0.1 micrometers. They're so tiny that they can get deep down into your lungs when you inhale them," said Epidemiologist, Dr. Jen Richmond-Bryant, during an interview with our news partners.

if you're in a lower risk area changing the filter every four to six months is ideal. If you live in a high-risk area, change the filter more frequently.