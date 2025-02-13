Busy parking lot in Old Colorado City will be impacted by upcoming construction

OLD COLORADO CITY — Parking for those visiting some businesses in Old Colorado City might be a little tight because of some repairs to a retaining wall in a busy parking lot.

It's impacting about 30 spaces in the lot just northeast of the intersection of Colorado Avenue and South 26th Street.

If you're familiar with that area it's the one near the Colorado City Creamery Ice Cream shop.

Driver won't be able to park there starting on Monday, February 17.

The southeast part of the parking lot is still open, and the work should wrap up by Memorial Day weekend.





