Bustang to discontinue Colorado Springs to Denver Tech Center

COLORADO — Bustang is discontinuing one of its rush hour routes between the Denver area and Colorado Springs.

It's the Denver Tech Center route, which starts near the I-25, and I-225 interchange south of Denver. The route is going away starting on March 1.

A CDOT spokesperson said the route does not have enough ridership to continue. They also said that resources would be moved to other routes, including the one between Colorado Springs and Denver Union Station.

According to our News Partner The Gazette, the route — which currently services one trip per day, will be redirected to the Bustang's South Line between Colorado Springs and Denver Union Station, which stops at the DTC.

According to CDOT spokesperson Bob Wilson, the decision to discontinue the route relied on a drastic decrease in ridership since its creation in 2019.

Wilson said the route was initially created to complement the construction of the Interstate 25 South Gap Project, a four-year project of widening the 18-mile stretch of highway between Castle Rock and Monument.

Between the widening project's conclusion and the societal shift to remote work following the pandemic, the department witnessed a drastic decrease in route ridership, averaging three riders a day over the past year, Wilson said.

While Bustang and CDOT appear to be shutting down this route there have been growing calls for a new Bustang route from Colorado Springs to Buena Vista and Salida. At the time of publishing this article, there has been no more movement on getting this route established.

