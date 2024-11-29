Bustang relocating stops in Colorado Springs due to safety concerns

Bustang has announced that they will be discontinuing their Tejon Park-n-Ride stop citing safety concerns. This will go into effect on Sunday, December 1st. Saturday, November 30th will be the last day of service at the Tejon stop.

The new stop will be located at the Downtown Terminal at 127 E. Kiowa St.

Paul DesRocher, the CDOT Division of Transit and Rail Director stated the reason for this move as, "Our customers have been clear that this change in location will make it a smoother, safer, and more reliable trip on our South and Outrider lines. Safety issues have become a persistent problem at the Tejon location and are negatively impacting our service and customers. By moving this connection to the Downtown Terminal, it’ll improve the experience for not only our Bustang and Outrider passengers but also our bus operators. The Downtown Terminal is a safer location.”

You can get all the information on Bustang's routes, schedules, and stops at www.ridebustang.com





