Bustang Broncos Bus adds second bus as more fans head to Mile High Stadium

Erin Chapman
Broncos fans get on the bus at Woodmen
Posted at 3:25 PM, Oct 03, 2021
COLORADO SPRINGS — While the Denver Broncos continue their winning streak, more and more fans from Colorado Springs are heading to games on the Bustang Broncos Bus.

Before Sunday, only one bus was taking fans, but now as more fans want to attend the games, there are two buses!

The bus has taken fans to Mile High Stadium for the last 6 years.

Fans are picked up downtown near the Tejon Park and Ride, the bus takes them up north, stopping at Woodmen and Monument, then it's off to the stadium.

For more information on the bus click here.

