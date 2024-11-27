Businesses in Colorado prepare for Black Friday shopping

CASTLE ROCK — Black Friday is no longer the powerhouse single shopping day it used to be, but businesses are still decking the halls for the holiday, even if the deals have already started.

Traditionally, Black Friday was marked by long lines in freezing temperatures with shoppers camping out overnight for the best deals.

While the experience still exists at some stores, these days, shoppers can get many deals online all month, reshaping the way shoppers take part in the frenzy.

"I'm not a big shopper as it is, so, I don't want to come stand in line for hours for something, I don't have the patience or don't really care," said Stacy Voss, a shopper.

"I don't like being crushed in with a lot of people...it makes me uncomfortable," said Kathleen Etter.

According to the National Retail Federation, between Thanksgiving and Cyber Monday, it's estimated more than 183 million Americans will shop deals both in stores and online.

___





Is it 'truly' affordable to live in Colorado Springs? How easy is it to find an affordable home? If someone earns $51,000 a year and a third of their income goes to rent, they would need to find an apartment for about $1,280 a month. News5's Eleanor Sheahan takes you on a journey searching for this answer. The City of Colorado Springs wants public input on affordable housing needs

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.