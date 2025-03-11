Bus driver praised for quick actions after fire started near homes in Pueblo

PUEBLO — A Pueblo bus driver is being praised for his quick actions after spotting a fire while driving on his route.

Instead of calling emergency crews, he stepped in to help.

It happened March 1 along Chestnut Drive, which is located near the intersection of St. Clair Avenue and Pueblo Boulevard.

A city spokesperson says driver Paul Trujillo noticed a fence between two homes was on fire. They tell us he stopped the bus, called 9-1-1, pounded on doors to wake up the people living inside and grabbed a fire extinguisher from the bus.

"If I would have drove off, nobody would have seen that fire, and it could've spread, both houses could've been on fire," said Trujillo. "Just by getting out, screaming, woke up the whole neighborhood, everybody got involved and took care of the situation."

Trujillo, a passenger on the bus, and neighbors were able to put out the fire before it spread. He went back to work the same day to continue his bus route.

