Bureau of Land Management holiday tree permits are now available

SOUTHERN COLORADO — It is that time of year again and as turkey digests, some may already have their Christmas tree up.

For those who like a little more adventurous when it comes to their holiday season the Bureau of Land Management holiday, tree-cutting permits are now available.

If you purchase one of these permits it allows you to cut down your holiday tree from BLM-managed land in the San Luis Valley and Royal Gorge.

San Luis Valley permits may be purchased for $10 per tree at the BLM field office in Monte Vista, Monday - Friday from 8:00 am - 4:30 pm. You can buy your permit with cash, check, or credit card, but it must be picked up in person.

You can also buy them online here. Follow this link for a map of BLM land in the San Luis Valley.

For those interested in cutting a tree in the Royal Gorge BLM managed lands permits can be purchased online here. Follow this link to see a map of BLM harvestable products in the Royal Gorge area.

The BLM recommends you come prepared, they recommend bringing a handsaw, eye protection, rope, or twine, and make sure to bring extra food, water, blankets, and emergency supplies in case something goes wrong.

It is also encouraged for permit holders to communicate with others where they will be going and how long they expect to be out on BLM land to make sure that if something did go wrong, someone knows where and when to send help.

For more information about tree cutting on BLM lands, please call or visit the nearest BLM office:

