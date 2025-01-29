Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives conducting operation in Pueblo Wednesday

PUEBLO — The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) is conducting an operation with other law enforcement agencies in Pueblo on Wednesday.

The agency which is the lead in the operation said no other information about the scope of the operations could be shared when News5 reached out.

According to the agency they are on the scene of a house with the Federal Bureau of Investigation near the intersection of Tenth Street and North Salem on Pueblo's East side.

It is unclear if law enforcement has made any arrests in the operations as of publishing this article. News5 has a crew at the scene working to learn more.

___





