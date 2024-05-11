Building on USAFA grounds dedicated to fallen graduate who served in Iraq

UNITED STATES AIR FORCE ACADEMY — Service members, family, and friends came together to dedicate a security building in honor of their fallen comrade.

The room was packed with more than 150 people who celebrated and honored the life of 1st Lt. Joseph D. Helton Jr. a graduate of the Academy Class of 2007.

Helton was deployed to Operation Freedom on a police transition team to train over 3,300 members of the Iraqi police force.

While he was leading his squad in combat operations in 2009, Helton was killed by an IED (improvised explosive device).

He was awarded the Bronze Star with Valor and the Purple Heart.

The inspection site dedicated in his honor is used to inspect commercial vehicles before they can go on the air force post.

Helton's mother got a loud standing ovation after her speech; she spoke to us about how proud she is of her son's achievements even though he never acknowledged them.

"When everything came back after that date, and we're going through his things, certificate officer promotions, and all kinds of awards that he got when he went through his training, proud, aggravated, but very proud," said Jiffy Helton Sarver

