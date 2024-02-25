Building community through charity

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado — A local nonprofit is weaving stronger community bonds one garment at a time. The Universal Education Foundation held a clothing giveaway Sunday at their Platte Avenue location in downtown Colorado Springs.

The group believes that helping those in need builds a stronger community.

Tamy Urbanek, President of the Universal Education Foundation, said

these events can broaden perspectives about life and create new relationships.

The clothes are available to anyone in the community who needs them, no questions asked.

"When we have a line of people rushing in we love it, we love to greet people at the door, help them select clothing, reorganizing the racks, as you can see we have a lot of clothes at the event and we just enjoy interacting with the community," Urbanek said. "Everyone who walk threw these door are valued."

The Universal Education Foundation holds these giveaway events multiple times a year.

To donation clean, gently used clothes, contact the foundation at 301 E. Platte Avenue, or call (719) 641-2017.

